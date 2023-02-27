ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. police win 11 medals in All India Police Duty Meet 

February 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

CCB constable wins two gold medals and Chintradipet SI wins one gold medal in the competitions held in Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu police won 11 medals and three shields at the 66th All India Police Duty Meet held in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh between February 13 and 17.

The competitions were held in the categories such as “Anti-Sabotage Check”, “Scientific Aids in Investigation”, “Photography and Videography”, “Computer Awareness” and “Training Sniffer Dogs”.

M. Ananda Perumal, a grade I constable attached with Central Crime Branch in Chennai, won two gold medals. V. Vimal Kumar, sub-inspector of Chintadripet police station, bagged one gold medal. C. Muthelu, inspector of modern control room, won a silver medal and S. Ayyappan, special sub-inspector of CCB, won a bronze medal.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal congratulated the medal winners.

