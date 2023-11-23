T.N. police to strengthen intelligence at the grassroots to predict protest plans

November 23, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu police will strengthen its intelligence machinery at the grassroots to predict protest or flash strike plans of people belonging to various organisations and take appropriate action to contain the same.

The move follows a few protests organised by members of different associations in Chennai in the recent past, in which hundreds of participants turned up overnight and stayed for days with their family. The police were caught unawares since the entire planning (for the protests) was done on social media platforms.

According to police sources, the Director-General of Police (DGP) has directed Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts to step up vigil at the ground-level to gather intelligence about preparations for unannounced flash agitations.

A communication from the police headquarters referred to the recent protest of over 1,000 nurses, who had turned up at the Directorate of Medical Services campus at Teynampet here on October 10, 2023, demanding regularisation of services of Medical Services Recruitment Board nurses who were working on a contract basis in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu. They also demanded that the strength of the nurses be increased proportionate to the number of patients, as recommended by the National Medical Commission and the Indian Public Health Standard guidelines. Since the protest was held without police permission, the nurses were arrested and released later, the sources said.

There was another protest on the DPI campus here, where many Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-qualified candidates’ federations gathered and demanded immediate appointments. Many of the candidates sat in protest from September 28 to October 5, 2023. The agitators were taken into custody by the police.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed many such flash agitations in the recent past. Police inquiries revealed that these protests were planned discreetly on social media platforms among closed groups. The first such large protest was witnessed in January 2017 when pro-jallikattu protesters gathered at the Marina Beach in large numbers. The protest was apolitical and there was no one leader who organised the gathering of the huge crowd — majority of whom were youths from in and around Chennai. Police said that the massive protest was organised through messages shared on social media.

The functioning of State machinery is affected when protesters come with their family members and lay siege to government offices for days. In some case, they developed health issues due to prolonged fast and had to be hospitalised. Senior police officers were told to deploy intelligence staff to keep a close watch on activities of associations or groups that might plan protests in support of various demands, the sources added.

DGP/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal said that by resorting to unannounced sudden agitations and staying for days together with family members, the protesters were not only risking themselves, but also the security of the government establishments. “Going by the past incidents, we have mapped the locations of such protests and deployed guards there. After the teachers protest, police have been stationed at the DPI and no more unauthorised gathering will be allowed there.”

Mr. Jiwal further said that protesting was well within democratic rights. “We cannot comment on the merits of their [protesters]’ demands. But, at the same time, any agitation should not affect routine public activities and functioning of government offices. I would appeal to those planning to organise protests to give an application to the concerned police, seeking permission. We are allowing agitations at designated places.”