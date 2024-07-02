T.N. police to seek report on gold smuggling at Chennai airport

Concerned about the modus operandi of suspects who successfully smuggled out 267 kg of gold, worth ₹167 crore, from the airport here, the Tamil Nadu Police will seek a report from the Customs on the crime syndicate and its network, sources said on Tuesday.

Since the suspects managed to evade frisking and smuggled such a huge quantity of gold within the span of 60 days, a senior police officer said it was possible for international racketeers to use the established conduit to move other contraband substances such as drugs into the State. “We will call for a report from the authorities concerned on how the accused persons managed to smuggle the gold without being frisked,” the police officer, who did not want to be quoted, told The Hindu.

The case pertains to the seizure of gold hidden in the body of a sales executive of a shop that sells toys, gift items etc., in the transit/departure area of the international airport last week. Acting on specific inputs, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted the accused who had three bundles of the gold in paste form, received from a Sri Lankan national, concealed in his body.

Customs officials have arrested at least nine persons in connection with the smuggling of 267 kg gold from the transit area of the international airport. Among the accused was Sabir Ali, a YouTuber, who owned a shop in the security hold area of the departure terminal, and six of his staff members, police sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the Airhub shop was set up by Ali at the behest of a gang operating in Sri Lanka for the purpose of smuggling gold received from passengers in the transit area. Ali rented the Airhub unit by entering into a contract with Vidvedaa PRG, a concessionaire for retail outlets approved by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The modus operandi of Ali and his team was to receive the gold from passengers arriving from various international flights in the washroom area. They would keep the illegal consignment in the shop and then smuggle it out of the airport in small quantities. Investigators have identified a couple of operatives of the smuggling syndicate who received the gold outside the airport, the sources said.

Chennai Customs officials have searched three premises, including that of the Joint General Manager of the AAI, and a top official of Vidvedaa PRG, in connection with this case. Sources said the AAI official was under the lens of customs for quite sometime now. Meanwhile, the top official of Vidvedaa PRG was not available in the city when the search happened.

In the first round of searches, nothing conclusive had been found but the investigations continue, sources added. Sources said tender conditions were not relaxed for issuing the contract to Vidvedaa PRG. The Airhub shop was granted permission only in late February and soon after the election was over, they established the shop. “Within two months, they managed to smuggle 267 kg of gold. We understand that in each instance, the staff carried a few kilograms out of the airport, and the number grew drastically in no time,” another source said.

