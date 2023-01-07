ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. police to host All India Police Shooting Championship from January 9  

January 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Police is hosting 23rd All India Police Shooting Championship from January 9 to 13 in Othivakkam, Chengalpattu district.

To encourage and improve the professional shooting skills of police officers and personnel of Central Police Organizations, the Central Armed Police Forces and State Armed Police Forces in India, a Rifle and Revolver Shooting Competition was started in 1953. This competition, has over a period of time, developed into a full-fledged All India Police Shooting Competition (AIPDM) and is being organised every year by one State Police or Central Police Organization (CPO) on a rotation basis. This All India Shooting Competition has been regularly being conducted since 1999.

The 23rd All India Police Shooting Competition (AIPDM) 2022-2023 will be declared open by C. Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police and Head of Police Force, on Monday evening at Tamil Nadu Police Academy Parade Ground, Vandalur, Chennai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will preside over the valedictory Rajarathnam Stadium, Egmore, on January 13 and will distribute various medals and trophies to the winners and the teams.

