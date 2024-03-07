T.N. police taking initiatives to control drug menace, says DGP

March 07, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State police have been taking stringent action against drugs supply through seizures, detaining narcotic offenders under Goondas Act, freezing of movable and immovable properties and creating awareness among students, said Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

After inaugurating the functioning of anti drug clubs and distributing badges at the City Police Commissionerate on Thursday, he said the State police have been conducting intensive raids wherein 2,099 kg of ganja, 8,038 tablets and 113kg of other drugs have been seized in January this year.

A total of 23,364 kg of dry ganja and 39,910 tablets were seized last year. However, 2022 marked the year when record seizures of 28,383 kg of ganja and 63,848 tablets were seized resulting in the arrest of 14,934 persons, he said.

Stating that several initiatives for a Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu had got the State Skoch award and the initiatives were recognised as ‘Best Practices’ at National-level, he said a total of 40,039 narcotic offenders were identified and listed out from 2019, of which 18,509 offenders were bound over. The State police have also arrested 825 kingpins involved in narcotics from other States and detained 1,501 offenders under Goondas Act during the last three years.

As per the Chief Minister’s initiative of ‘Enakku Vendam’, awareness campaigns were being carried out in schools and colleges in which 74 lakh students have taken anti-drug pledge and 18,000 anti-drug clubs have been formed and 50,000 badges distributed throughout the State, he said.