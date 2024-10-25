T.N. police implements online system for processing annual confidential report and performance appraisal reports 

Tamil Nadu police implemented SPARROW ( Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window) — an online system for processing Annual Confidential Report (ACR) and Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) of its officers.

These reports play an important role in various administration related processes during the career of the officers such as promotion, deputation, nomination for medals/awards, transfer and postings. Such reports were initiated and processed physically on papers, amidst various practical difficulties. Following requests from Director General of Police(DGP)/ Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made an announcement under the Police Budget in the Legislative Assembly of 2022-2023 financial year assuring that the application would be made available to cater the needs of all the non-IPS officers.

The SPARROW application was inaugurated by Mr. Jiwal on Thursday. The Tamil Nadu Police Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has designed and developed the SPARROW application and it is ready for real-time usage of (approximately 13,000) intended beneficiaries from the ranks of Sub-Inspector to non-IPS SP level officer.

Mr. Jiwal said the APARs can be processed by senior officers, if they go on transfer, deputation or on long leave, by logging in to the SPARROW application by using their login credentials. Hence, it will become very easy to process these reports through the online application. The possibility of missing and misplacement of reports does not occur.

The police officers from the ranks of Sub-Inspectors of Police to Superintendents of Police (non-IPS) can view and download their reports anytime and anywhere. The custodian can access these reports of the police officers.

Mr. Jiwal said it is very easy to create reports online with this software. Also, these reports are safe and secure. This is the first of its kind initiative among all the police departments across the country, empowering non-IPS officers to generate and process their reports electronically.