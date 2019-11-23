T.N. police, IIT-M to host hackathon

The Tamil Nadu police, in association with IIT-Madras, will hold a hackathon for students and professionals, a first-of-its-kind event at the DGP Office in Chennai.

Over 1,348 registrations have come in and 200 teams will make it to the final round that will take place on November 23. “Participants will be given problems for which they need to find a solution,” a police officer, in-charge of the initiative said. The long term idea is to create an army of cyber experts who can solve issues pertaining to cybercrime.