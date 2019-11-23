T.N. police, IIT-M to host hackathon

The Tamil Nadu police, in association with IIT-Madras, will hold a hackathon for students and professionals, a first-of-its-kind event at the DGP Office in Chennai.
Over 1,348 registrations have come in and 200 teams will make it to the final round that will take place on November 23. “Participants will be given problems for which they need to find a solution,” a police officer, in-charge of the initiative said. The long term idea is to create an army of cyber experts who can solve issues pertaining to cybercrime.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.