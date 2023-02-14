ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. police form special team to nab gang behind murder of fish vendor in Otteri

February 14, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said Monday’s murder of D. Parthiban, a fish vendor, was in retaliation for a murder in 2021, a case in which the vendor’s two daughters have been accused

The Hindu Bureau

﻿The Otteri Police of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, having identified a gang that was involved in the murder of D. Parthiban, a fish vendor of Mannivakkam, has formed special teams to nab the seven persons believed to be involved in the crime.

The fish vendor was murdered by a gang near his shop in Otteri near Vandalur, on Monday. His wife Janaka, who tried to rescue him, was also assaulted with knives by the gang. 

A senior police official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the victim was murdered by Prasanth, a resident of Tiruvallur, to avenge the murder of his brother Praveen Kumar. Praveen Kumar was murdered near Arambakkam in 2021, a case in which Parthiban’s two daughters, Bhuvaneswari and Rithika, along with one of their boyfriends, Ashok Kumar, have been included as accused. Prasanth, to avenge the murder of his brother, hatched a plan with six of his friends, to murder Parthiban. On Monday, the gang came with knives in a multi-utility vehicle, murdered him and escaped. 

Parthiban’s body was taken to the Government Chromepet Hospital where his wife, who also sustained several knife injuries, is undergoing treatment.

