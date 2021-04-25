Tamil Nadu Police feed homeless during lockdown

Many police officers came forward to provide food to those living on the city's pavements. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chennai/Tirupathur

25 April 2021 16:01 IST

Police stations were asked to feed the needy in their limits as the entire city came under a lockdown and people stayed indoors

While the city came under a complete lockdown on April 25, Chennai City police did not leave the homeless to go without food. Many police officers came forward to provide food to those living on the city's pavements.

On April 25, the entire city came under a lockdown and people stayed indoors. "Many of the urban homeless are dependent on people who donate food. However as there was restricted public movement on Sunday, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal instructed us to provide food for those in need," said a senior police officer.

In St. Thomas Mount police limits, Deputy Commissioner K. Prabhakar distributed breakfast and masks to the homeless living in his jurisdiction. "I have 16 law and order stations in my limits. I have asked all the police stations to feed the needy in their limits," he said.

Similarly, M. Manomani, Inspector (Law and Order), Seven Wells Police Station said that she and her team provided breakfast and lunch for over 100 people in her limits. "There are many urban homeless in my limits. From morning we went around and distributed food," she said.

Triplicane Inspector S. Seetharaman also said that he arranged food to be provided for over 200 persons in his limits. "I have been doing it continuously since last year," he added.

Tirupathur police also pitch in

Meanwhile in Tirupathur, District SP P. Vijayakumar and his team donated food to the homeless on April 25. "We purchased 15 food packets and distributed it among those living in bus stands and railway stations. From next week we will collaborate with NGOs to feed the poor," he said.