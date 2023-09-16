HamberMenu
T.N. Police Coastal Security Group begins beach clean-up drive from Chennai’s Marina to Kanniyakumari

The initiative will cover 1,076 km of the State’s coastline, and is an effort to create awareness among the public to keep beaches clean, a press release said

September 16, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
About 450 police personnel of CSG, NCC Cadets, NSS volunteers, volunteers from NGOs, college students and members of the general public participated in the drive on Saturday, September 16, 2023

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Police Coastal Security Group (CSG) has taken the lead in cleaning up the 1,076-kilometre coastline of the State, from  Marina beach in Chennai to the Kanniyakumari beach, covering 42 Marine police stations jurisdictions. 

About 450 police personnel of CSG, NCC Cadets, NSS volunteers, volunteers from NGOs, college students and members of the general public participated, and conducted a coastal cleaning drive.

As per a directive from Additional Director General of Police, Coastal Security Group, Sandeep Mittal, CSG officers have taken up this initiative to create awareness among the public, to keep beaches clean and contribute towards the conservation of marine environment, a press release said.  

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / beaches / environmental cleanup

