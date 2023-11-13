T.N. police book 2,246 persons for bursting crackers outside permitted time

November 13, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The office of the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police on Monday said 2,206 cases were booked against 2,246 persons in Tamil Nadu on charges of bursting crackers beyond the time stipulated by the Supreme Court during Deepavali on Saturday and Sunday.

Ahead of Deepavali, the police issued an advisory appealing to the public not to burst crackers outside the permitted period. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, crackers must be burst only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. A statement from the police said across the State, 2,206 cases were booked against 2,246 persons for bursting crackers outside the permitted time. Of them, 2,095 were arrested and let off on bail. The Chennai City Police registered 568 cases, the highest in the State.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department said it had received 254 calls for assistance across the State during Deepavali day. Of them, 102 were received from the Chennai region.

