T.N. police arrest man for murder of wife

The Kelambakkam Police arrested a 30-year-old carpenter for the murder of his 23-year-old wife in their house, in Kovalam on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

A senior officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the couple, Dipankar Sarkar and Rumpa Barman hailed from West Bengal. They had been married for five years, and six months ago, rented a house in Padavattu Amman Koil Street, Kovalam. While Dipankar Sarkar was a carpenter his wife worked as a domestic help.

On Wednesday, July 10, Dipankar had a verbal dispute with Rumpa over monetary issues. During the dispute, he allegedly hit Rumpa and strangled her to death. He then locked the house and left.

The couple’s neighbour, Selvi, finding the house locked on Thursday morning, informed the house owner, who asked her to break open the door. According to police, Selvi and her husband went into the house and found Rumpa’s body.

Based on information provided to the Kelambakkam Police, a police team went to the site and sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital.

Dipankar was arrested near Perumabakkam.

