T.N. Police Academy wins Union Home Minister’s trophy for best training institute 

April 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The institute will also get a grant of ₹20 lakh

R. Sivaraman

The Tamil Nadu Police Academy has won the Union Home Minister’s trophy for the best institute in India for training Sub-Inspectors. 

Every year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) selects the best training infrastructure in the country for training the Sub-Inspectors of police.

An expert team from MHA visits all the police training institutes and inspects the infrastructure, training capacity, training programmes and subjects, instructor-trainee ratio, parade training. Based on the report, the best institute is selected.

The expert team visited Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Vandalur last November and selected it as the best training centre for the year 2022. 

It will be awarded the trophy and a grant of ₹20 lakh, said a press release.  It may be recalled that Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inaugurated the training programme for 941 directly recruited SIs in 2021 and 444 SIs on  March 1, 2023 at the Academy.

