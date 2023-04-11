HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. EPaper
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Police Academy wins Union Home Minister’s trophy for best training institute 

The institute will also get a grant of ₹20 lakh

April 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

R. Sivaraman

The Tamil Nadu Police Academy has won the Union Home Minister’s trophy for the best institute in India for training Sub-Inspectors. 

Every year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) selects the best training infrastructure in the country for training the Sub-Inspectors of police.

An expert team from MHA visits all the police training institutes and inspects the infrastructure, training capacity, training programmes and subjects, instructor-trainee ratio, parade training. Based on the report, the best institute is selected.

The expert team visited Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Vandalur last November and selected it as the best training centre for the year 2022. 

It will be awarded the trophy and a grant of ₹20 lakh, said a press release.  It may be recalled that Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inaugurated the training programme for 941 directly recruited SIs in 2021 and 444 SIs on  March 1, 2023 at the Academy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.