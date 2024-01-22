TN people never voted for Modi, will not vote this time too: Stalin

January 22, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Salem/Chennai

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu people had not voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last two elections, and would not vote for him in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as well.

“India will follow Tamil Nadu’s approach in the [2024] Lok Sabha election,” he said at the DMK’s youth wing conference in Salem, held under the theme of retrieving States’ rights. Predicting a conclusive defeat for the BJP in the ensuing election, Mr. Stalin, hoping for a government headed by the Opposition’s INDIA bloc in the Centre, said, “It will not be an autocratic government. It will be federal in nature and respect States. It will do good for Tamil Nadu and put India on the path of progress...”

Though Mr. Modi had been a Chief Minister of a State (Gujarat), he was bent on destroying States’ rights ever since he became the Prime Minister, Mr. Stalin said, adding: “The BJP government had deprived States of their rights on education and finance through the National Education Policy, NEET and GST, and converted States into just an Automatic Teller Machine of the Union government.”

When the State was hit by a natural disaster (floods), despite appealing to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Defence Minister and Home Minister, no help was forthcoming from the Centre, he said, adding that it was because the BJP knew well that it would not be able to create a vote bank in the State.

Mr. Stalin said the BJP leaders were under the impression that they could deceive the Tamil Nadu people and get their votes by reciting Tirukkural, celebrating Pongal and constructing a Ram temple. “They have not understood us so far. It is the land of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar,” he added. The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP had taken advantage of its rule at the Centre to break political parties, lure MLAs from other parties and run parallel governments in States indirectly through Governors.

“The BJP does not require anyone to undermine its position. The Governors will successfully achieve it,” he quipped. He further said that the DMK government remained a proof of what would happen if a movement committed to social justice, equality, self-respect, fraternity, rights of State, love for language, rights for women and the oppressed, was elected to power.

“But it is facing danger now. The fascist BJP has plans to destroy our language, culture and honour of States,” he said. He also criticised the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, stating that the party destroyed the State in all fields during its ten-year rule. “The in and out game of Mr. Palaniswami is a drama scripted by the BJP...,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the slogan of the conference, “Retrieval of the Rights of States”, would be the country’s slogan after the INDIA bloc wins the 2024 poll. “The government will pay attention to create a Constitution that would confer rights on States. ...When talking about States’ rights, I am keeping in mind not only the DMK government, but also governments run by TMC, Congress, Communist Parties, Samajwadi, RJD and even the States ruled by the BJP. I reiterated the point when I was sharing the dais with the Prime Minister in Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the party had already constituted various committees for seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners, among other works, and the high-command would decide the candidates. “Leave the task to us. We will take care of it. One thing is certain. Only those who can win alone will be the candidate,” he said.

Recalling that it was the DMK’s youth wing secretary’s post that had laid the foundation stone for him to become the party leader, and rule the State as a Chief Minister, he lauded his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (youth wing secretary) and Local Administration Minister K.N. Nehru for organising the “spectacular” conference. Almost all speakers, including MPs and MLAs, said that the success of the conference gave them the confidence that the party had found a leader in Mr. Udhayanidhi in the days to come.

Mr. Udhayanidhi in his speech exhorted the party leader to give more work to the youth wing amid a roaring applause.