T.N. Online Gaming Authority proposes Online Gaming firms Implement KYC to Restrict Minors Playing Online Games

Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority has proposed that the State government make online game providers strictly implement Know Your Customer (KYC) norms before allowing customers access to the games. The aim is to prevent minors from accessing online games.

The Chairman of the Authority, M. Nasimuddin, said, “For minors, age verification is very important. We have proposed to regulate KYC and other processes. KYC details should be seriously scrutinised before customers are allowed to access games in order that youngsters may not get addicted.”

After the increase in online gaming addiction, which led to many people running up unsustainable debts, the Tamil Nadu government enacted the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022. The Authority, which was created in consonance with the provisions of the Act, has been mandated to regulate all the online games.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam inaugurated an awareness campaign, ‘Online Gaming Addiction and Its Negative Impact on Students’. He said, “Online gaming has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic as many schools conducted classes online. Because of this, the students, especially teenagers, became addicted to online games too.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dheeraj Kumar said, “At least 18 crore people downloaded online games in 2018 in India, while the downloads increased to 42 crore in 2022.” Many students suffered from eye ailments as they continuously used mobile phones for playing games.

M.C. Sarangan, member of the Authority and retired IPS officer, said, “Our intention is to spread awareness of the ill effects of online gaming addiction, especially among the youth.”

The Authority has been conducting a State-wide study to ascertain online addiction. Mr. Nasimuddin said, “It is a study of Internet-related activities, and it covers online gaming addiction too. We are collecting data mainly from students of Classes IX, X, XI and XII and colleges, besides teachers who spend a lot of time with their students. The data we are collecting is more focused on online gaming.”

He added, “The government has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court with regard to two online gaming companies. Our main mandate to regulate online gaming. Eight online gaming companies have already registered themselves with us... Under the Act, certain guidelines need to be followed by the gaming companies. We are in the process of finalising the regulations.”