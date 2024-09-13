T.N. officials to visit A.P. soon to request for Krishna water release to Chennai

A team of officials from Tamil Nadu are likely to visit Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh in a few days to meet their counterparts in the neighbouring State and seek release of Krishna water for Chennai.

The team would comprise officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) and Chennai Metrowater.

Chennai has to receive its share of Krishna water for the second spell between July and October as part of Krishna Water Supply Project agreement. However, the Krishna water discharge from Kandaleru reservoir to Chennai was delayed this year, owing to low storage in the reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials of the WRD said the team had decided to make its annual visit next week to Kandaleru reservoir to step up declining resources in Chennai and meet the growing drinking water needs of the city.

The five reservoirs that mainly feed the city’s drinking water needs have a combined storage of nearly 3,904 million cubic feet (mcft) of water. This is 33% of their total storage capacity.

Chennai is now being supplied with nearly 1,011 million litres of water a day. Of this, nearly 972.32 mld is being distributed to residents through pipelines and tankers.

“The water source available will be enough to sustain daily drinking water supply in Chennai till November. We will request a discharge of a minimum of 1,000 mcft of Krishna water to Chennai to boost sinking water level in reservoirs till the Northeast monsoon sets in,” said an official.

The water level is steadily rising at the Kandaleru reservoir, which provides water to Chennai, with inflow from Somasila reservoir. It now has a storage of nearly 10,944 mcft and can help convey water to Chennai. “We are expecting Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water to Chennai by September end or early October,” the official said.

Many of the projects to improve the minor channels linking surplus water between reservoirs and work to repair shutters of Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur district that stored Krishna water are nearing completion. “We are carrying out monsoon preparedness works in waterbodies, minor channels and Kandaleru Poondi canal. These works will be completed in 10 days. Poondi reservoir will be ready to receive water in a few days,” said another senior official.

The department may also remit a portion of the maintenance cost towards the Krishna Water Supply project. It has so far remitted about ₹1,132 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government since 1996.