T.N. obtains Centre’s nod to procure paddy with up to 19% moisture content

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 22:19 IST

CHENNAI

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has accepted the request of the State government and allowed procurement of paddy with up to 19% moisture content this Kharif season from farmers in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi districts. The usual limit is 17%.

Secretary Food and Consumer Protection J. Radhakrishnan had written to the Centre seeking relief for farmers who had been affected by heavy rains in these districts. A survey was conducted by a joint team and based on the recommendation of the Food Corporation of India, the specifications for procurement were relaxed. Mr. Radhakrishnan said this was to prevent distress sale of paddy by farmers and the relaxation would come into immediate effect.

For Common paddy varieties farmers would get a minimum support price of ₹2,040.00 per quintal for moisture levels of up to 17%. For the same variety, paddy with moisture content of 17% to 18% would get ₹2,019.60 per quintal and paddy having moisture of 18% to 19% would be paid ₹1,999.20 per quintal.

In the case of Grade A paddy, the farmers would get ₹2,060 per quintal for moisture content of up to 17%. Farmers selling paddy with a moisture content of 17%-18% would be paid ₹2,039.40 per quintal and paddy with moisture content of 18%-19% would get ₹2,018.80 per quintal.

The resultant rice of relaxed specification would be consumed within the State only for PDS and other welfare schemes. The responsibility for quantity loss and spoilage loss would have to be bone by the State government. Rice would also not be provided any relaxation in Out Turn Ratio, said an official press release.

