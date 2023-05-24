ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. MSME Minister conducts review meeting of civic amenities at Tambaram Corporation

May 24, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister T.M. Anbarasan chaired a meeting at the Tambaram Corporation on Wednesday, and reviewed the status of various projects including road work, construction of stormwater drains and conservancy operations; he also instructed officials and councillors to address the grievances of residents

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting of the various pending civic work projects of the Tambaram Corporation was organised by T.M. Anbarasan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), at the Corporation office on Wednesday. 

Mr. Anbarasan, chairing the meeting, which included officials of the Tambaram Corporation, and 70 councillors, enquired about the various civic work projects including the re-laying of roads, construction of stormwater drains, execution of underground drainage and water pipeline work, conservancy operations and streetlight functioning.

After the review meeting, the Minister received petitions and complaints about civic amenities in various localities, from residents and members of the local residents welfare associations. Later, Mr. Anbarasan directed the local officials of the corporation and the councillors to make spot visits and take necessary steps for the rectification of the complaints. 

Tambaram Corporation Mayor Vasanthakumari Kamalakannan, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh and Commissioner Alagu Meena, participated in the review meeting. 

CONNECT WITH US