T.N. moving towards malaria elimination phase, says official

From 1.20 lakh cases in 1990, the number dropped to 22,171 in 2011

From 1.20 lakh cases in 1990, the number dropped to 22,171 in 2011

Tamil Nadu is moving towards the malaria elimination phase. From 1.20 lakh cases in 1990, the number dropped to 22,171 in 2011. It has fallen drastically to 772 cases at present, according to health officials.

On Monday, the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, under the Union Health Ministry, awarded a certificate to the State in recognition of its performance in malaria elimination and its progress from category II (the pre-elimination phase) to category I (the elimination phase) during 2015-2021.

While India has a target of achieving malaria elimination by 2030, Tamil Nadu aims to stamp out the disease by 2024. From category-II in 2014, the State has moved to category 1, thanks to various measures. Out of 38 districts, 31 has zero indigenous cases. “The State is moving towards elimination of malaria. It will take some more years,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

“The focus areas will include early picking up of cases, extensive tracing of contacts, active screening in the community, passive screening at out-patient departments for all fever cases, regular and complete treatment to prevent relapse,” he said.

The State has put in place laboratory facilities for detection of malaria at all government primary health centres and hospitals. Health inspectors make door-to-door visits in villages and cities to identify persons having fever and collect samples. Intensive fever surveillance and mosquito-control measures, including indoor residual spray in potential areas, are also being taken.