T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji files defamation complaints against ‘Savukku’ Shankar

May 16, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Chennai:

One of the four complaints by Minister Senthilbalaji against ‘Savukku’ Sankar was the one where the latter called the Minister as the ‘next Eknath Shinde’ of Tamil Nadu.

R. Sivaraman

Minister for Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition, V. Senthilbalaji. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition, V. Senthilbalaji, on Monday, May 15, 2023, filed four private defamation complaints against A. Shankar known as Savukku Shankar.

On Monday, Mr. Balaji accompanied by senior counsel and Rajya Sabha MP P.Wilson filed four complaints at Saidapet Court, pertaining to four different references to him by Mr. Shankar .

In one of the complaints, Mr. Balaji pointed out that in one of the YouTube videos Mr. Shankar had said that Mr. Balaji is the next ‘Eknath Shinde’ of Tamil Nadu and stated that the complainant(Mr Balaji) would split the DMK party and thereby bring down the Tamil Nadu government similar to what has taken place in Maharashtra.

Such statements made by the accused are per se false, baseless, defamatory and lowers the reputation of Mr.Balaji in the eyes of the public, said one of the complaints.

The complaints been filed under sections 199 (1), (6) & 200 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, for the offence of defamation, sources said .

