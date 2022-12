January 01, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Raja Kannappan’s car met with a minor road accident near Adyar on Friday night. Nobody was injured in the accident.

The police the Minister was travelling in the car from Adyar. As the car was about to go on the Thiru Vi Ka bridge, another coming behind hit Mr. Kannappan’s car.

Both the cars were damaged. The Traffic Investigation Wing of Adyar conducted an inquiry.