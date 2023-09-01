HamberMenu
T.N. Minister Nehru reviews Chennai Metrowater’s sewer infrastructure projects in Nesapakkam, K.K. Nagar

The sewage treatment plant in Nesapakkam will help in the supply of additional drinking water, benefiting nearly 5 lakh people; the new sewer network in K.K. Nagar will help resolve the issues of burst pipelines, a press release said

September 01, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the Nesapakkam sewage treatment plant on Friday, September 1, 2023

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspected the Nesapakkam sewage treatment plant on Friday, September 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru reviewed the operation of a newly-commissioned tertiary treatment plant with a capacity to treat 50 million of litres of sewage daily, in Nesapakkam, in Chennai, on Friday.

The ₹86.94 crore plant that uses ultrafiltration, will treat sewage that will then be conveyed to Porur lake, where it will be treated again, before being fed into the drinking water network.

A press release said nearly five lakh people in Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam and Alandur zones would be covered under this scheme. Moreover, about two megawatts of power are also being generated daily through the biogas units fitted at the plant.

Chennai Metrowater uses renewable energy to operate the sewage treatment plants and tertiary treatment plants in the Nesapakkam unit premises.

Mr. Nehru also inspected work to improve the sewer network on Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar, at a cost of ₹31.53 crore. At present, nearly 80 mld of sewage collected from various areas like Ashok Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Saidapet, Saligramam, CIT Nagar and Kodambakkam is carried through pipelines laid at a depth varying between 5 metres to 9 metres on Anna Main Road. However, portions of the arterial road often collapse due to pipelines bursting during the monsoon, much to the inconvenience of residents.

The water agency is now carrying out work to improve the infrastructure at sewage pumping stations at Ashok Nagar, Old Nesapakkam and K.K.Nagar and constructing new sewage collection wells. New pipelines are also being laid to the sewage pumping station and the Nesapakkam sewage treatment plant.

The Minister instructed the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time. Nearly 10.64 lakh consumers would benefit from the project, the press release said.

Chennai Mayor R.Priya, Municipal Administration and Water Supply principal secretary D.Karthikeyan and Metrowater’s managing director R.Kirlosh Kumar were also present during the inspections.

Chennai / water / drinking water / civic infrastructure

