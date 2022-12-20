  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

T.N. Minister lays foundation stone for roadside sewage pumping station project in Chennai

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone; the pumping station will help reduce issues of frequent sewage blocks and spillovers; it is set to benefit 3,000 residents in the Chetpet locality, officials said

December 20, 2022 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The project, to cost ₹1.25 crore, will pump sewage from eight streets of Nadukuppam and Neelam Basha Dargah Street

The project, to cost ₹1.25 crore, will pump sewage from eight streets of Nadukuppam and Neelam Basha Dargah Street | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Work to build a roadside sewage pumping station at Nadukuppam in Chetpet was started on Tuesday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone for the ₹1.25 crore project that will benefit about 3,000 residents.

According to officials of the Chennai Metrowater, such small sewage pumping stations will help reduce issues of frequent sewage blocks or spillovers. Such a network could be provided in low-lying areas that often face issues of choked sewer lines and overflows.

The new roadside sewage pumping station would pump sewage from eight streets of Nadukuppam and Neelam Basha Dargah Street. Sewer lines, including the sewer pumping main, for a distance of nearly 600 metres, would be laid and interconnected with the existing sewer network.

Funding for the project has been sought from the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

There are nearly 47 such roadside sewage pumping stations across the city to provide quick solutions to sewage-related issues. The water agency has plans to build up to 25 more such pumping stations according to the requirements in the city, officials added.

Chennai Mayor R. Priya and Chennai Metrowater managing director R. Kirlosh Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.