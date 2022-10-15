T.N. Minister inaugurates support group for breast cancer patients, urges women to do self-examination regularly

Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries will provide psychological support to patients by connecting them with cancer survivors

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 15, 2022 21:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and Apollo Hospitals vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy launching the Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries, a support group for patients, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan on Saturday emphasised the need for women to do periodic breast self-examination and not to hesitate in seeking medical help if necessary.

Ms. Jeevan emphasised that breast cancer was curable when detected early and treated promptly.

Launching “Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries”, a support group for patients, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), she said both breast cancer and cervical cancer were curable if detected and treated in the early stages. She stressed on the need for awareness as women, in general, hesitated or shied away from seeking medical help.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apollo Hospitals and the Social Welfare Department will put up awareness posters on breast self-examination in places such as hospital premises and ration shops,” she said.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said women think about their health the least. “We request you to take care, do checks and routine self-examination as the disease when picked up early really makes a difference,” she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Manjula Rao, consultant, breast cancer specialist and oncoplastic surgeon, APCC, said: “The support groups provide patients with reinforcements that go above and beyond the regular rigmarole of providing medical treatment.” They aim to provide patients with the much-needed emotional, physical, psychosocial support not only while going through treatment but also after it, she added.

The initiative focuses on providing patients with psychological support by connecting them with cancer survivors, according to a press release.

Harshad Reddy, director, operations; Sapna Nangia, senior consultant, radiation oncology; and Sujit Kumar Mullapaly, consultant, medical oncology, at APCC, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
hospital and clinic
cancer
private health care
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app