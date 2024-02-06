T.N. Minister inaugurates satellite school for students battling cancer

February 06, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Chennai

In an effort to ensure education for every child, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated Canshala, a special school for children battling cancer.

The satellite school, which is affiliated to Government Model Higher Secondary School, Nandanam, is run by Cankids Kidscan.

Speaking at the event the Minister said, “This initiative will significantly reduce the likelihood of these children dropping out of schools but instead enable them to seamlessly reintegrate into regular schooling post-treatment.”

A memorandum of understanding was signed in 2022 and the school has been functioning since September 2022. However, there was trouble finding a suitable building for the school in the existing infrastructure of the department. “Hence, a satellite school was set up within our premises to facilitate the students’ learning,” said Latha Mani, regional head, Cankids.

Stressing on the need for more such schools, Jeevanandam, a cancer survivor said, “I wish there are more schools like this to help children like us continue our studies while battling for our lives.” He had been admitted to Cankids in December 2022 till July 2023. He had received personalised dietary plans, emotional support from psychologists, and educational scholarships post-treatment.

“The school ensures that children do not lose their touch with education. The syllabus and teaching is done just like any other school and with more support as there is formal, informal and therapeutic education,” said Ms. Latha. She added that children with cancer needing such assistance can call 9444096660.

Teachers are present at hospital units to teach the students or the students can also log into a virtual class. “Psychologists, dieticians are also present to support a child. We also educate the parents on the treatment and other methods,” she added.

