T.N. Minister Duraimurugan inaugurates 10th World Tamils Economic Conference in Chennai

Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, former president of Mauritius, said the Summit provided a platform to businessmen operating flourishing businesses in various countries, to share their knowledge and wisdom under one roof

January 09, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
V.G. Santhosam, chairman, reception committee, World Tamils Economic Conference (left) and V.R.S. Sampath, founder- president of the World Tamils Economic Foundation, felicitating former President of Mauritius, Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory at the 10th World Tamil Economic Summit in Chennai on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

T.N. Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan, said the 10th World Tamils Economic Conference and Global Economic Summit, coming on the heels of the recently-concluded Global Investors Meet 2024 (GIM), was a good initiative.

The Minister, who inaugurated the Summit in Chennai on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, said he appreciated the businessmen who were part of organising the event, including Vellore Institute of Technology founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan, hotelier Palani G. Periasamy and V.G. Santhosam, chairman, VGP Group. He said Chennai has remained the main venue for several economic summits, bringing together Tamil businessmen from all parts of the world.  

Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, former president of Mauritius, said the World Tamil Economic Summit provides a platform to allow businessmen operating flourishing businesses in various countries, to share their knowledge and wisdom under one roof. This summit also helped in showcasing the ancient culture and the rich literature of Thiruvalluvar to the world.  

T.N. Vallinayagam, retired judge of the Madras High Court, and DMK senior leader T.K.S. Elangovan also participated. 

