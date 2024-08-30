GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Medical Students Association contributes to relief work in Wayanad

Published - August 30, 2024 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) on Thursday handed over a demand draft for ₹1,12,384 to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan towards relief work in the landslide-hit Wayanad district.

The association had already dispatched relief materials worth ₹37,000 for persons affected in the disaster. V.S. Suba and S. Kishore Kumar of the Thanjavur Medical College, J. Mike Delicate (Tiruvarur Medical College) and C. Deva Arasu (Erode Medical College) met Mr. Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, and handed over the demand draft for the money meant for the Kerala CM’s disaster relief fund, a release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.