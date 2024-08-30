T.N. Medical Students Association contributes to relief work in Wayanad

Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) on Thursday handed over a demand draft for ₹1,12,384 to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan towards relief work in the landslide-hit Wayanad district.

The association had already dispatched relief materials worth ₹37,000 for persons affected in the disaster. V.S. Suba and S. Kishore Kumar of the Thanjavur Medical College, J. Mike Delicate (Tiruvarur Medical College) and C. Deva Arasu (Erode Medical College) met Mr. Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, and handed over the demand draft for the money meant for the Kerala CM’s disaster relief fund, a release said.