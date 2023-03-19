ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Medical Officers’ Association welcomes govt.’s decision to revert to earlier duty timings

March 19, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association (TNMOA) has welcomed the Health Department’s move of issuing a fresh Government Order, reverting to the earlier duty timings for Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officers.

In a statement, M. Akilan, the association’s general secretary, said medical officers of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine were working from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, the duty timings were extended all of a sudden without any reason. The Health Department had issued Government Order 225 revising the duty timings to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Following this, the TNMOA had registered its objection with the Director of Public Health and Health Secretary and a demonstration was held on the premises of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.

The Federation of Government Doctors Association, of which the TNMOA is a part of, continued to take up the issue with the government. The Health Minister later announced that the order would be withdrawn. The Health Department issued a fresh order reverting to the earlier duty timings.

