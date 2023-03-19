HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Medical Officers’ Association welcomes govt.’s decision to revert to earlier duty timings

March 19, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association (TNMOA) has welcomed the Health Department’s move of issuing a fresh Government Order, reverting to the earlier duty timings for Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officers.

In a statement, M. Akilan, the association’s general secretary, said medical officers of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine were working from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, the duty timings were extended all of a sudden without any reason. The Health Department had issued Government Order 225 revising the duty timings to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Following this, the TNMOA had registered its objection with the Director of Public Health and Health Secretary and a demonstration was held on the premises of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.

The Federation of Government Doctors Association, of which the TNMOA is a part of, continued to take up the issue with the government. The Health Minister later announced that the order would be withdrawn. The Health Department issued a fresh order reverting to the earlier duty timings.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.