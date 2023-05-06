ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. may see dry weather and heat after May 10 as low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, says IMD

May 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The probable cyclone Mocha is likely to reduce the impact of rainfall over the State as it may move northward towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Bangladesh and Myanmar coast

The Hindu Bureau

North interior parts of Tamil Nadu enjoyed a heavy spell of rain on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Tamil Nadu may continue to receive scattered rain for three days until the prevailing weather system forms into a cyclonic storm around May 9 or 10.

This year’s first pre-monsoon low-pressure area is brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and will turn into a low-pressure area by Monday. It is likely to further gather strength as a cyclonic storm when it moves northwards. The probable cyclone Mocha is likely to reduce the impact of rainfall over the State and bring back heat over the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some parts of the State will receive light to moderate rain at a few places till Tuesday. Rainfall activity is expected to decrease from May 10. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, north interior parts of the State enjoyed a heavy spell of rain and a break from the scorching sun. Wallajah in Ranipet received a maximum rainfall of 14 cm followed by Kancheepuram with 13 cm in the past 24 hours, ending Saturday morning.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the May cyclone would not have any influence in terms of rainfall. It may move northward towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Bangladesh and Myanmar coast. This will mean a drop in rainfall activity and an increase in temperature.

Whenever a stronger weather system forms in Bay of Bengal, the trough over the land weakens and dissipates. The same weather pattern is likely to occur next week, and the wind flow will change to northerly or westerly direction. The trough will provide rain till the cyclone becomes more powerful, he added.

The IMD has forecast a gradual increase in mercury level by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Sunday onwards. Chennai may experience light rain in some areas on Sunday, and the maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

While the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are predicted to get heavy rain next week, the IMD noted that it would announce the system’s path and strength after it becomes a low-pressure area on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US