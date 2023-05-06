T.N. may see dry weather and heat after May 10 as low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, says IMD

May 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu may continue to receive scattered rain for three days until the prevailing weather system forms into a cyclonic storm around May 9 or 10.

This year’s first pre-monsoon low-pressure area is brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and will turn into a low-pressure area by Monday. It is likely to further gather strength as a cyclonic storm when it moves northwards. The probable cyclone Mocha is likely to reduce the impact of rainfall over the State and bring back heat over the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some parts of the State will receive light to moderate rain at a few places till Tuesday. Rainfall activity is expected to decrease from May 10.

On Saturday, north interior parts of the State enjoyed a heavy spell of rain and a break from the scorching sun. Wallajah in Ranipet received a maximum rainfall of 14 cm followed by Kancheepuram with 13 cm in the past 24 hours, ending Saturday morning.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the May cyclone would not have any influence in terms of rainfall. It may move northward towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Bangladesh and Myanmar coast. This will mean a drop in rainfall activity and an increase in temperature.

Whenever a stronger weather system forms in Bay of Bengal, the trough over the land weakens and dissipates. The same weather pattern is likely to occur next week, and the wind flow will change to northerly or westerly direction. The trough will provide rain till the cyclone becomes more powerful, he added.

The IMD has forecast a gradual increase in mercury level by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Sunday onwards. Chennai may experience light rain in some areas on Sunday, and the maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

While the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are predicted to get heavy rain next week, the IMD noted that it would announce the system’s path and strength after it becomes a low-pressure area on Sunday.