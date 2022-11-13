T.N. logs 80 fresh COVID infections, 119 recoveries

There were 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Of the 38 districts, 11 had no fresh case. There were 16 cases in Chennai and 11 in Kanniyakumari. The remaining districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

The State has recorded 35,93,371 cases so far. As many as 119 persons were discharged after treatment.

The State’s active caseload stood at 750, of which Chennai had the most number of cases at 166, followed by Kanniyakumari (74), Chengalpattu (65) and Coimbatore (42). As many as 8,720 samples were tested in the State.