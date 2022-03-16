T.N. logs 72 fresh COVID-19 infections

No deaths were reported due to the virus for the second consecutive day

A total of 72 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The State did not report any deaths due to the infection for the second day in a row.

Chennai reported 23 cases and Chengalpattu logged 12. Coimbatore, along with 16 districts, recorded fewer than 10 cases each. There were nil fresh cases in 19 districts. So far, the State has recorded 34,52,145 cases.

With the discharge of 161 persons, the total number of recoveries stood at 34,13,248. At present, 873 persons were under treatment in the State. Of this, Chennai had 297 active cases followed by Coimbatore (101) and Chengalpattu (83). There were nil active cases in three districts– Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram. As many as 17 districts had fewer than 10 active cases each.

A total of 36,100 samples were tested, taking the overall number of samples tested to 6,51,19,008.

Vaccination count

On the day of launch, a total of 49,760 children aged 12-14 were administered the Corbevax vaccine in the State.

In total, 93,317 persons, including 17,735 persons aged 18-44, were vaccinated on Wednesday. So far, government and private vaccination centres have registered a coverage of 10,18,66,158, a daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.