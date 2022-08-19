T.N. logs 643 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai reports 107 fresh cases; State logs 874 recoveries

Tamil Nadu reported 643 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Perambalur had no fresh case and 19 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

There were 107 cases in Chennai and 83 in Coimbatore. Erode reported 59 cases and Chengalpattu 45. As many as 36 persons tested positive in Salem, 29 in Krishnagiri, 27 in Tiruppur and 20 in Tiruchi.

Among the 19 districts that reported cases in single digits, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi had a single case each. So far, the State has reported 35,61,453 cases.

As many as 874 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,17,020. There were nil deaths due to COVID-19.

The number of active cases stood at 6,400. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,536 active cases followed by Coimbatore (635) and Chengalpattu (380). There were 330 active cases in Erode and 263 in Krishnagiri.

A total of 23,505 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,86,17,171. The overall positivity rate stood at 2.7%.