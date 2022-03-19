T.N. logs 58 fresh COVID-19 cases

No COVID-19 cases in 23 districts in the State

Tamil Nadu reported 58 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday. More than half of the districts in the State did not report any fresh infections.

Of the 38 districts, 23 had no fresh infections. Chennai logged 24 cases, while 14 districts, including Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported fresh infections in single digits.

So far, the State has logged a total of 34,52,334 cases. The toll remained at 38,025.

As many as 118 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 34,13,639. The number of active cases in the State stood at 670, of which Chennai accounted for 229, Chengalpattu 76 and Coimbatore 68. There were no active cases in five districts. A total of 36,324 samples were tested in the State.

Vaccination camp

A total of 5,53,489 persons were vaccinated during the 25th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp. While 1,38,529 persons received the first dose, 3,94,926 persons received the second dose. A total of 20,034 persons received the precautionary dose.

With this, the State’s first dose coverage touched 92.06% and the second dose coverage stood at 75.29%. So far, a total of 4,29,661 children aged 12-14 were vaccinated in the State, accounting for 20.26% coverage, according to a press release.