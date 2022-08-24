T.N. logs 547 new COVID-19 cases

Another 547 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Wednesday. While two districts - Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram - reported nil COVID-19 cases, 18 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

In Chennai, 82 persons tested positive for the infection. There were 70 cases in Coimbatore, while Chengalpattu and Erode reported 42 cases each. Salem logged 38 cases, while there were 26 cases in Krishnagiri.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the State stood at 35,65,020. Another 649 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the recoveries so far to 35,21,357.

The State’s active caseload stood at 5,630. This included 2,257 active cases in Chennai, 551 in Coimbatore and 342 in Chengalpattu. As many as 23,428 samples were tested in the State. So far, 6,87,51,400 samples were tested.