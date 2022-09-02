T.N. logs 485 fresh COVID-19 cases

519 persons recover post treatment in State

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 00:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 485 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which took the State’s number of cases till date to 35,69,142. Of the 38 districts, two — Kallakurichi and Perambalur — reported nil fresh cases, and 22 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

In Chennai, 72 persons tested positive, taking the city’s tally till date to 7,87,538. There were 61 cases in Coimbatore. Salem logged 35 cases and Chengalpattu 33. Erode and Krishnagiri logged 31 cases each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 519 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,26,014. The number of persons currently under treatment across the State stood at 5,093. This included 2,199 active cases in Chennai, 487 in Coimbatore, 260 in Salem, 255 in Chengalpattu, 252 in Erode and 202 in Krishnagiri. A total of 19,082 samples were tested in the State. So far, 6,89,23,581 samples have been tested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app