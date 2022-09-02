T.N. logs 482 fresh cases of COVID-19, one death

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 482 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health department, a 50-year-woman from Krishnagiri who had hypertension tested positive for COVID-19 on August 17. She was admitted to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on August 29 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. She had severe COVID-19 and H1N1 pneumonia. She died on September 1 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, H1N1 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The State has so far registered 38,036 deaths due to COVID-19.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 75 followed by Coimbatore where 57 persons tested positive. There were 33 cases in Salem, 31 in Chengalpattu and 30 in Erode. Kallakurichi and Perambalur had no fresh infections.

The State has so far reported 35,69,624 COVID-19 cases. As many as 518 persons were discharged, taking the recoveries so far to 35,26,532.

There were 5,056 active cases in the State. Another 19,135 samples were tested in the State.