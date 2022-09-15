T.N. logs 447 fresh COVID infections

State logs a marginal rise in fresh cases

Fresh COVID-19 infections rose marginally to 447 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with Chennai’s tally exceeding 100. The city, which has been registering marginal rise in the last few days, reported 102 fresh cases.

The State had reported 419 COVID-19 cases the previous day. Of the 38 districts, 24 logged fresh cases in single digits. After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the most number of cases with 58 persons testing positive. There were 32 cases in Chengalpattu, 24 in Kanniyakumari and 21 in Salem.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally of cases to 35,75,380. Another 438 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries so far to 35,32,547.

The active cases rose marginally from 4,785 on Wednesday to 4,794 on Thursday. In Chennai, the active caseload stood at 2,257. Coimbatore followed with 476 active cases and Chengalpattu had 282 cases. As many as 18,503 samples were tested. So far, 6,91,76,269 samples were tested in the State. The number of beds presently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals were - 180 oxygen-supported beds, 203 non-oxygen beds and 45 intensive care unit beds.