T.N. logs 426 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 426 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Of the 38 districts, one district had no new case of COVID-19 and 24 logged fewer than 10 cases each.

Chennai continued to report the most number of cases in the State. There were 84 cases in the city, taking the overall tally so far to 7,88,507. Coimbatore followed with 52 cases, while there were 35 cases in Chengalpattu and 31 cases in Kanyakumari. A total of 26 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode and 20 in Tiruvallur.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally of cases so far to 35,74,093. As many as 453 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 35,31,216.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 4,839 active cases in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,198 active cases, while there were 471 active cases in Coimbatore, 289 in Chengalpattu and 223 in Erode.

As of date, 173 oxygen-supported beds, 188 non-oxygen beds and 48 intensive care beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

As many as 16,811 samples were tested in the State.