T.N. logs 37 fresh COVID-19 infections, no deaths

March 30, 2022 00:06 IST

Active cases stood at 339; 75,013 vaccinated across T.N.

A total of 37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Only 10 districts reported fresh cases.

The small fluctuations in fresh cases continued in Chennai as 20 persons tested positive. There were four cases in Chengalpattu and three each in Coimbatore and Tiruvallur. While two persons tested positive in the Nilgiris, five districts– Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Salem, Tiruvarur and Tiruppur, had one case each.

So far, the State’s overall COVID-19 tally stood at 34,52,751. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported.

Another 64 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 34,14,387. There were 339 active cases in the State, of which Chennai accounted for 129. Chengalpattu followed with 45 active cases, while there were 26 persons under treatment in Coimbatore.

A total of 25,105 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to date to 6,55,37,882. According to Monday’s data, Chennai accounted for the highest positivity rate at 0.5%. Krishnagiri followed with a positivity rate of 0.4%.

Vaccination count

A total of 75,013 persons were vaccinated in the State on Tuesday. This included 37,005 children aged 12-14, 7,705 children aged 15-18 and 16,954 persons aged 18-44. This took the coverage of government vaccination centres alone to 10,15,62,500.

Apart from this, a total of 7,23,721 precautionary doses were administered in the State so far, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.