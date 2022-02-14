T.N. logs 2,296 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

February 14, 2022 01:16 IST

11 deaths registered in State, active cases dipped to 41,699

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,296 fresh COVID-19 cases and the daily tally of Chennai and Coimbatore fell below the 500-mark after a number of weeks.

In Chennai, the dip occurred nearly 45 days. As many as 461 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the city on Sunday. Coimbatore recorded 432 fresh cases, Chengalpattu 208, Erode 134, Tiruppur 113 and Salem 109. Tiruvallur’s daily tally dropped below 100 with 92 persons testing positive for the virus. Tiruvallur along with 31 districts logged fewer than 100 cases each.

The State has recorded 34,36,262 cases so far. Another 11 persons (four in private and seven in government hospitals), having co-morbidities, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 37,915. There were no deaths in 31 districts. There were two deaths each in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi.

A total of 8,229 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 33,56,648. The State’s active cases dipped to 41,699, of which Chennai accounted for 6,554, followed by Coimbatore which logged 5,937 and Chengalpattu 3,603. Daily vaccination figures fell to 10,500 in the State on Sunday. The number of precautionary doses administered so far stood at 5,10,686, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.