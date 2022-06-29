T.N. logs 1,827 fresh COVID-19 cases

Active cases surpass 10,000 after four months in the State

With fresh COVID-19 cases jumping to 1,827 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the number of active cases in the State surpassed the 10,000-mark after four months. All 38 districts logged fresh infections. Chennai, along with Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, accounted for 66% of the fresh cases.

The active caseload rose to 10,033 in the State. The last time the State had over 10,000 active cases was on February 23 (10,782). The overall positivity rate rose to 7%.

In Chennai, daily cases increased to 771, taking the total number of cases reported till date to 7,60,548. Chengalpattu logged 316 cases, Tiruvallur 134, Coimbatore 85, Kanniyakumari 65, Kancheepuram 57 and Tiruchi 47.

Two returnees from Qatar, one each from Germany, Iraq, Tajikistan, the UAE and New Delhi, were among those who tested positive in the State. The number of cases reported till date in the State stood at 34,73,116.

As many as 764 persons were discharged after treatment. Of the 10,033 active cases, Chennai’s active caseload rose to 4,300. There were 1,738 active cases in Chengalpattu, 647 in Coimbatore and 583 in Tiruvallur.

A total of 25,912 samples were tested in the State. According to Tuesday’s data, Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate at 15.5%. As of date, 450 beds were occupied in the State.