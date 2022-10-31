TN logs 152 new cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 21:37 IST

A total of 152 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. This took the total number of cases reported so far in the State to 35,92,043. Chennai recorded 38 fresh cases and Chengalpattu 11. There was no new case in Kallakurichi, Karur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Theni. A total of 282 people were discharged on Monday. The total number of recoveries stood at 35,52,393. The number of active cases stood at 1,602. Chennai accounted for 363 active cases. There were 99 active cases in Chengalpattu, 94 in Krishnagiri and 86 in Coimbatore. A total of 8,726 samples were tested on Monday.

