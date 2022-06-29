T.N. logs 1,484 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai, Chengalpattu continue to account for a major chunk of daily infections

Chennai and Chengalpattu districts continued to account for a major chunk of daily COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, the two districts accounted for nearly 60% of the 1,484 fresh infections.

The State’s overall positivity rate rose to 6.6%. Chennai reported over 600 cases again. As many as 632 persons tested positive in the city, taking its overall tally to 7,59,773. There were 239 cases in Chengalpattu, while Tiruvallur logged 79 cases. The fresh cases dipped to 70 in Coimbatore. Kancheepuram and Kanniyakumari reported 59 and 51 cases respectively. While there were 42 cases in Tiruchi, 32 persons tested positive in Tirunelveli.

Only Mayiladuthurai had no fresh infection in the State. Two returnees from the U.S. and one each from Fiji, Qatar and Assam were among those who tested positive.

The State has so far reported 34,71,289 cases. As many as 736 persons, including 381 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The number of persons under treatment rose to 8,970, with 43% of them in Chennai (3,869). While there were 1,552 active cases in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore had 616 active cases and Tiruvallur had 482 active cases.

As many as 22,382 samples were tested. The bed occupancy stood at 441 — 145 oxygen-supported, 253 non-oxygen and 43 intensive care unit beds.