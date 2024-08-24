GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History sheeter held for threatening supermarket owner, hurling knife at police official

A video that purportedly shows him threatening the owner of the supermarket went viral online, which helped the police identify him

Updated - August 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The history-sheeter who was arrested by the police

The history-sheeter who was arrested by the police | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thirumangalam Police has arrested a history-sheeter who allegedly threatened the owner of a supermarket in Thirumangalam, Chennai, and demanded mamool (bribe) from him earlier this week. He was later booked in an attempt-to-murder case after he threw a knife at a head constable who had gone to arrest him.

Last Tuesday (August 20, 2024), the police received information that an unidentified youth was threatening a supermarket owner and a few other shopkeepers in and around Thirumangalam. He was under the influence of alcohol and demanded money from them for Deepavali expenses.

But he had escaped by the time the police reached the spot. However, a video that purportedly shows him threatening the owner of the supermarket went viral online. On scrutiny of the video evidence, the police identified him as 25-year-old Vigneswaran, a history sheeter, who was a resident of Anna Nagar West.

On Thursday (August 22, 2024), Suresh, the head constable at the Thirumangalam police station, attempted to nab the suspect who was holed up in an area close to the Cooum river. Vigneswaran allegedly hurled a knife at the head constable.

Though the head constable managed to dodge the attack, Vigneswaran jumped into the Cooum to escape. He was later arrested, and a knife and a wooden log were seized from him.

