﻿TN Health Secretary launches campaign to promote wearing of masks at Metrowater distribution sites

CHENNAI

12 December 2020 13:09 IST

At least 880 low-income neighbourhoods are expected to be covered in the drive to create awareness on the wearing of masks, at sites where residents gather to collect drinking water

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday launched a campaign to promote the wearing of masks at locations where residents gather in large numbers, to collect drinking water.

Mask campaigns, during water collection at Metro tanker distribution sites, were carried out in various neighbourhoods of Chennai. At least 880 low-income neighbourhoods are expected to be covered in the drive to create awareness on the wearing of masks.

Advertising

Advertising

A team of officials in north Chennai led by Dr. Radhakriahnan visited Royapuram Shaik Maistry Street on Saturday and distributed masks to residents and street vendors. Officials in all the zones have been directed to advise residents to wear masks while availing themselves of civic services. The officials have explained to residents about the need for mask-wearing to reduce COVID-19 positivity. Currently, the positivity is around 2% in Chennai.

Officials have also created awareness about best practices for prevention of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue. Some residents in Royapuram complained about inadequate garbage clearance, causing public health problems because of mosquito breeding.