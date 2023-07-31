T.N. Health Minister rebuts Edappadi Palaniswami’s charge of shortage of medicines in govt. hospitals

July 31, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday criticised Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for questioning whether the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) even existed.

Responding to Mr. Palaniswami’s statement that there was shortage of medicines in government hospitals, the Minister said that TNMSC’s warehouses currently had medicines worth ₹170.82 crore. Mr. Subramanian listed out examples of drugs in stock with TNMSC for a period ranging from two to seven months - this included a stock of 24.10 crore paracetamol tablets (500 mg) and 2.21 crore paracetamol tablets (650 mg) for fever management and antibiotics such as 200 mg metronidazole tablets (1.66 crore) and 2.24 crore doxycycline capsules (100 mg).

He said that new TNMSC warehouses were announced for five districts that did not have one - Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu - at a cost of ₹30 crore in the budget. The facilities were established and would be brought to use soon.

The AIADMK leader on Sunday had flagged concerns of the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya in the State. Responding to this, the Health Minister said that Mr. Palaniswami was creating panic among the people. When he was the Chief Minister, there were 8,527 cases of dengue in 2019. Similarly, there were 2,088 cases of malaria and 681 cases of chikungunya in 2019. This year (till July 30), the State recorded 164 cases of malaria and 45 cases of chikungunya, Mr. Subramanian said.

He said that cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya had reduced and were under control. He said that during the AIADMK regime, the Health Department did not introduce any new scheme, while the present government rolled out schemes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme.

