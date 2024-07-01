GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Health Minister launches ‘stop diarrhoea’ campaign

Published - July 01, 2024 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday launched the State-wide ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024’ and administration of Vitamin A doses for children in Chennai.

The campaign was being held with the goal of zero under-five deaths due to Acute Diarrheal Diseases in Tamil Nadu. According to a press release, the campaign will be held from July 1 to August 31 in health sub-centres, primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres and schools in the State. ORS (Oral Rehydration Salt) sachets worth ₹1.25 crore were procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and 45.31 lakh sachets would be distributed through these centres. In addition, zinc tablets worth ₹1.68 crore were also procured.

The Minister said that 58.33 lakh children would benefit through this exercise. Noting that Tamil Nadu accounted for 7% blindness due to Vitamin A deficiency, he said that vitamin A tablets were continuously being given. Vitamin A dose would be given from July 1 to 31.

Mr. Subramanian said he would be meeting the president and vice-president of World Bank at the headquarters in Washington to seek funds. Estimates to the tune of ₹3,000 crore had been prepared keeping in mind future needs of the health sector in the State. He would be speaking about Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam schemeat Harvard University, while the Health Secretary would be speaking on ‘Tamil Nadu emergency response system’ . He later presented awards to doctors on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present.

